Assam Veterinary and Fishery University marks National Youth Day with ‘Swadeshi Sankalp Run’, speeches on Vivekananda’s ideals

The Assam Veterinary and Fishery University (AVFU), Khanapara campus, commemorated National Youth Day on January 12, with a series of vibrant academic and fitness-oriented programmes aimed at inspiring students to embrace Indian values, self-reliance, and the teachings of Swami Vivekananda.

The day-long observance began with a marathon titled “Run for Swadeshi (Swadeshi Sankalp Run)”, organised for interested students of the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara. The initiative sought to promote awareness among youth about the spirit of Swadeshi and encourage the inculcation of indigenous values as envisioned by the nation’s great thinkers.

In the afternoon session, an extempore speech competition was held, where students articulated their views on themes such as the life and teachings of Swami Vivekananda and Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa, the role of youth in shaping Indian culture, the responsibility of students in nation-building, and the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Robin Bhuyan, Director of Students’ Welfare (In-charge) and Chief Guest of the programme, underscored the significance of National Youth Day in nurturing leadership, discipline, and moral strength among young citizens. Invited guest Dr. M. Requib, Deputy Director of Students’ Welfare, also highlighted the transformative role of youth in driving India’s social and economic progress.

Earlier, Dr. H. K. Bhattacharyya, Director of Extension Education (In-charge), spoke on the importance of commemorating National Youth Day and its relevance in shaping the character and vision of students. Dr. Leema Bora, Senior Extension Specialist, Department of Extension Education, formally welcomed the dignitaries and participants.

The programme was attended by Dr. Jogiraj Bora, Senior Extension Specialist, and Dr. Sadhana Choudhury, Assistant Professor, among others. The celebration concluded with the distribution of certificates and books to winning students as tokens of appreciation for their active participation and performance.