In a tragic incident, the Vice Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Assam's Darrang district, Pranjit Sharma, has died reportedly due to extreme heat. Sharma, 47, succumbed to what his family believes was a heat stroke, according to reports on Sunday, July 28.

The unfortunate event occurred on Saturday evening while Sharma was en route from Kalaigaon to his father-in-law's house in Pathsala. Around 9 PM, he halted his vehicle on a deserted stretch near Adalbari, leaving his wife and son inside as he approached a nearby pond.

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When Sharma did not return after an extended period, his worried wife and son went to search for him, only to find him floating unresponsive in the pond. Local residents assisted in retrieving Sharma and rushed him to Mushalpur Civil Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctors.

Family members suspect that Sharma might have suffered a heat stroke due to the intense heat, leading to his tragic fall into the water.