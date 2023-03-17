A young woman from Barpeta, who fell victim to Love Jihad a few months ago, has come forward with her harrowing experience. This is the first time she has spoken publicly about the incident, which has caused a stir in the political circles of the state.

The woman alleges that she was abducted by a young man named Ritul Hussain, who is a close friend of MLA Ashraful Hussain. The victim has accused the MLA of being the mastermind behind the incident.

According to the victim, she was kept at the MLA hostel where she was pressured to marry a Muslim youth. She claims that she was put under various pressures by Ashraful Hussain and was forced to make videos about her parents, saying terrible things about them.

The victim also alleges that she was mentally harassed by Ritul Hussain, who made a video of her go viral. The said videos should be stopped, she says.

The issue has gained widespread attention across the state and has caused a furore in the political circles as well. The Dispur police have shown special urgency in the matter.

The victim's father had earlier levelled serious allegations that MLA Ashraful Hussain was involved in activities like Love Jihad. He spoke to the media about how Ashraful Hussain's close friend Ritul Hussain had abducted his daughter and how Ashraful helped Ratul.

Ritul Hussain and MLA Ashraful Hussain have claimed that the victim had a love affair with Ratul. But, for the first time, the young woman has revealed at a press conference in Barpeta that she had become a victim of the profit jihadi cycle and that she had no love affair with Ritul.

The young woman's claims have opened up a new chapter in the Love Jihad controversy, and it remains to be seen what action will be taken next. The victim's allegations against MLA Ashraful Hussain have sparked outrage and calls for justice.