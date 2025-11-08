Assam: Victor Das brought for NSA hearing in connection with Zubeen Garg justice protests

Victor Das, who was arrested in connection with the violent protests demanding justice for late music legend Zubeen Garg, was brought from the Central Jail today, November 8 for a hearing under the National Security Act (NSA).

Das has been booked under the stringent provisions of the NSA for his alleged involvement in the unrest that broke out during the demonstrations. Speaking to the media while being escorted to court, he described the charges as baseless, calling the entire case a “conspiracy” against him. His hearing is scheduled for later in the day.

Earlier on September 26, Assam Police had re-arrested music composer Ajoy Phukan and activist Victor Das, both of whom were previously taken into custody for allegedly inciting protests among Zubeen Garg’s supporters. The demonstrations, organized to seek justice for the late singer, had turned violent in certain areas, particularly outside the residence of Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sharma.

Both Phukan and Das were initially produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, Kamrup (Metro), and were granted bail shortly after their first appearance. However, soon after their release, police rearrested them in connection with a separate case linked to the same agitation.

Following the re-arrest, Ajoy Phukan had alleged police excesses, claiming, “A false case was filed against us. Even women were attacked by the Officer-in-Charge of Garchuk Police Station. We only protested out of respect for Zubeen Da. If people don’t stand up for justice, the real culprits will go unpunished.”

Authorities, however, have maintained that the arrests were made following “credible evidence” of incitement and disturbance of public order.