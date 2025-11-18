Assam: Victor Das granted bail by Gauhati High Court, but to remain detained under NSA

The Gauhati High Court has granted bail to Victor Das in connection with a case registered at Azara Police Station, though he will continue to remain in custody due to his ongoing detention under the National Security Act (NSA).



The High Court approved his bail plea with stringent conditions, including a security bond of Rs 30,000 and one surety. The court further directed that Das must appear before the investigating officer whenever summoned.



Das was initially arrested in a case lodged at Ambari Police Station. Although a lower court had granted him bail in that matter, he was immediately re-arrested inside the court premises in connection with another case filed at Azara Police Station, marking his second arrest.



Despite securing bail in the Azara PS case, Das will not be released, as he is currently being held under preventive detention invoked through the National Security Act. The state government’s order placing him under the NSA has already been upheld by the Advisory Board, ensuring that the detention continues irrespective of bail granted in other criminal cases.