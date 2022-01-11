DIBRUGARH: In view of the detection of 9 cases ofCOVID-19 in last one week, Victoria Girls' HS School in Dibrugarh has been sealed for containment of the spread of COVID.

The official order read, “In view of the detection of COVID positive cases with positivity no. 9 during last one week at Victoria Girls' HS School under Dibrugarh East Revenue Circle of Dibrugarh District which are kept in Home isolation/under treatment, it is felt necessary to immediately seal Victoria Girls' HS School for containment of the spread of COVID in the interest of Public Health.”

Earlier on Sunday, at least 14 new COVID-19 cases have been detected at the Dibrugarh University in Assam.