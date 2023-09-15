The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, has apprehended a junior assistant named Choukat Ali, employed at the Sarupeta Revenue Circle Office, District Bajali, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs. 25,000 from a complainant seeking land sale permission.

The complaint, received by the Directorate, accused Choukat Ali of soliciting the bribe for processing the requested land sale permission. Unwilling to succumb to corruption, the complainant reported the matter to the Directorate, seeking legal action against the implicated public servant.

A team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, set up a trap on September 15, 2023. The operation unfolded at the office of the Circle Officer, Sarupeta Revenue Circle, Bajali. Choukat Ali, the Junior Assistant, was caught red-handed at 12:35 PM, immediately after accepting Rs. 4,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money was confiscated from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses.

Substantiated by ample evidence against the accused public servant, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, took him into custody. A case has been registered in the ACB Police Station on the same day, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), bearing the reference ACB P.S. Case No. 70/2023.