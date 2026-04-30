Assam Vigilance arrests irrigation engineer in Mangaldai bribery case

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam on April 30 arrested an Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department after allegedly catching him red-handed while accepting a bribe in Darrang district.

According to an official press release, the accused officer, Tazul Islam Siddiquee, Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department posted at Ward No. 2, Shantipur, Mangaldai, had allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 from a complainant for releasing pending bill payments.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Directorate seeking legal action against the public servant.

Following the complaint, a trap operation was conducted on April 30 by a team from the anti-corruption agency at the office of the Executive Engineer in Shantipur, Mangaldai, in Darrang district of Assam.

Officials stated that Tazul Islam Siddiquee was caught red-handed immediately after allegedly accepting Rs 25,000 as part of the demanded bribe amount from the complainant.

The tainted money was recovered from his possession and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

In connection with the incident, a case has been registered at the ACB Police Station under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

The Directorate stated that sufficient evidence was found against the accused officer, following which he was arrested. Further legal proceedings are currently underway.