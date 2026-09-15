Assam vigilance cell searches 5-storey building linked to arrested ACS officer Debeshwar Bora

The Assam Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on Tuesday, September 15 conducted a search at a five-storey under-construction building in Golaghat town allegedly linked to arrested Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Debeshwar Bora, as part of its ongoing investigation into a corruption case against him.

The search was carried out at Chandan Nagar in Ward No. 11 of Golaghat town. According to information available, the property is registered in the name of Bora’s wife.

Bora, who was serving as the Dhemaji District Development Commissioner (DDC), was arrested by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on September 7 in connection with the corruption case.

Following his arrest, vigilance officials had also conducted a search at his residence in Guwahati.

The latest search in Golaghat is focused on examining property and other assets allegedly linked to Bora and his family. Officials are conducting the searches as part of the ongoing investigation into the allegations against the officer.

Further details regarding the findings of Tuesday’s search were not immediately available.