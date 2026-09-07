Assam Vigilance Cell searches Dhemaji DDC’s official residence in disproportionate assets case

A nine-member team of the Assam Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell on Monday, September 7 conducted a search at the official residence of Dhemaji District Development Commissioner (DDC) and senior Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Debeswar Bora, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities and suspected possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The vigilance team, which arrived in Dhemaji from Guwahati in two vehicles, carried out the operation at Bora’s government residence and questioned the officer during the search. Officials have not yet disclosed the specific case details or the nature of the materials being examined.

According to preliminary information, the Vigilance Cell had registered a case following a complaint filed by a doctor. The complaint reportedly pertains to alleged irregularities during Bora’s tenure as Joint Secretary in the Medical Education and Research Department under the Health Department.

A preliminary inquiry into the allegations is understood to have brought certain assets allegedly linked to Bora under the scanner. Properties in Guwahati and Lakhimpur are reportedly among those being examined by the Vigilance Cell.

Sources further alleged that some of the properties under scrutiny are registered in the names of Bora’s wife and other family members. Investigators are expected to examine the ownership of these properties and the sources of funds used for their acquisition as part of the ongoing probe.

The search at the DDC’s official residence and the questioning of the senior ACS officer are expected to provide investigators with further information relevant to the allegations.

The Vigilance Cell has not yet issued an official statement detailing the case or the findings of Monday’s operation. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.