The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam has apprehended Partha Hazarika, an Office Superintendent in the Excise Department, on charges of bribery.

Hazarika was caught red-handed near the main gate of Janata Bhawan in Dispur.

According to officials, Hazarika accepted a bribe of Rs. 24,500 from a complainant in exchange for issuing a bar licence.

The operation was conducted based on a complaint filed with the Directorate, leading to Hazarika's arrest.

The Directorate has been active in its efforts to curb corruption within government departments, and this incident marks another step in its ongoing campaign.

Further investigations are underway to determine if others are involved.



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