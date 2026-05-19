Assam vigilance team arrests Kokrajhar DFO while accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Assam on May 19 arrested a forest official from Kokrajhar district after allegedly catching him red-handed while accepting a bribe inside his office chamber.

According to an official press release issued by the Directorate, Abinash Basumatary, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Parbatjhora Forest Division in Kokrajhar district under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), had allegedly demanded Rs 9.75 lakh from a complainant for releasing payment against pending bills.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the vigilance department seeking legal action against the officer.

Following the complaint, a trap operation was conducted on Tuesday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Assam at the DFO office located in Suparighat under Kokrajhar district.

Officials said Basumatary was caught immediately after allegedly accepting Rs 2 lakh as part of the demanded bribe amount from the complainant. The tainted cash was recovered from his possession and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

In connection with the incident, the anti-corruption wing registered a case at the ACB Police Station under Case No. 16/2026 under Section 7(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

The accused officer has been arrested, and further legal proceedings are currently underway, the release added.