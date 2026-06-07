Assam: Vigilant residents foil suspected abduction of minor in Bongaigaon, truck driver detained

A tense situation unfolded in Assam’s Bongaigaon district after local residents intercepted a truck and rescued a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly being taken away by a driver, prompting police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident occurred in Chaparakata, where the minor girl reportedly boarded a truck bearing registration number WB 23 F 6226. According to preliminary reports, the girl entered the vehicle believing it was travelling towards Guwahati.

However, the situation drew the attention of local residents who became suspicious after observing the interaction between the minor and the truck driver. Concerned by the circumstances, a group of residents began pursuing the vehicle.

The truck was eventually intercepted near the Aie River Bridge, where locals managed to stop the vehicle and safely rescue the girl. The driver, identified as Jaimangal Yadav, was detained by residents before being handed over to the police.

Sources said the prompt action of the local community played a crucial role in preventing what could have become a serious incident involving the minor.

Police officials have initiated an investigation to establish the exact sequence of events and determine whether the case involves an attempted kidnapping or any possible links to human trafficking activities.

The rescued girl is reported to be safe. Authorities are currently questioning the accused driver and gathering evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

Further details are awaited as the inquiry progresses.