Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to microblogging site X to announce that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra initiative has kicked off on a stupendous note. Within the first few days, the campaign has already left an indelible mark, with close to 15,000 people benefiting from various health services in over 100 camps across the state.

Expressing his satisfaction, Chief Minister Sarma stated, "Our entire machinery is geared to ensure the saturation of benefits from the welfare schemes as envisaged by Hon’ble PM. The response in the initial phase has been overwhelming, and we are committed to reaching every corner of the state to create awareness and ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach every eligible citizen."

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to generate awareness about the Central government's welfare schemes and policies while striving for 100% saturation of flagship government initiatives. The campaign, which commenced on November 15, has been making significant strides, reaching more than one lakh people across 259 Gram Panchayats in the country.

The grand launch took place at Khunti, Jharkhand, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the campaign. Multiple vans were simultaneously launched from various locations, with a special focus on areas with a significant tribal population.

