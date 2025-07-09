Assam village builds 3 km solar-powered fence to end 20-year human-elephant conflict

Rangagarah village in Assam’s Goalpara district has officially received a three-kilometre solar-powered fence to protect residents from ongoing human-elephant conflict, which has plagued the area for over two decades.

The fence was inaugurated and handed over to the local community in a formal ceremony attended by forest officials, villagers, and representatives of conservation NGO Aaranyak. Installed under the Goalpara Forest Division Solar Fence Project, the initiative was a joint effort involving the Forest Department, Aaranyak, and a community-level committee. The work was completed in June this year.

Rangagarah, home to about 55 households from the indigenous Rabha community, has seen repeated crop destruction, property damage, and even loss of life due to elephant intrusions. With 95% of the villagers relying on agriculture, the conflict has had a major impact on their livelihood and safety.

The fence aims to provide a sustainable and non-lethal deterrent against elephant movement into human settlements. At the inauguration, Range Officer Sashi Mohan Sinha cut the ceremonial ribbon before the project was formally handed over. An MoU was signed between the villagers, the Forest Department, and Aaranyak to ensure future maintenance and cooperation.

During the handover meeting, attended by around 60 villagers, Range Officer Sashi Bhusan Sinha spoke on the significance of the fence and urged community members to take shared responsibility in maintaining peaceful coexistence with wildlife.