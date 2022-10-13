Separated from the mother, one elephant calf was tortured by the locals in Assam’s Hojai district.

In a viral video, it could be been seen that in the name of rescuing the elephant calf, a group of people has been creating a panic environment which can also be termed as a man-animal conflict.



According to the sources, the tortured elephant calf was cut off from its herd of elephants that came out of the Shalbagan region of Lanka and stayed in the Formarpar area.

It is to be mentioned here that in the month of October 2022 alone, Assam has witnessed a significant rise in man-animal conflict as a result- on October 11, a carcass of a male elephant aged 10 to 12 years was found near Daria Basti village in the Nandapur forest reserve in the Hojai district.



Earlier in the second week of October, a mother elephant and her baby were killed after being hit by a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in Assam's Jorhat district. A troop of elephants was crossing the railway rails near Kharikatia railway station in the Jorhat district when the accident occurred.