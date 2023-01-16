Defying administration prohibition and violating Supreme Court order of 2014 against animal cruelty buffalo herders in Morigaon organised Buffalo fight in a large scale on January 16.

The fight has been organised at Bodoibodi.



Herders in Morigaon has been traditionally organising buffalo fight for the last 75 years at Bodoibodi.

Due to Covid related protocols herders had stopped organising buffalo fights for the last two years. However, as normalcy returned this year people resorted to continue the traditional buffalo fight.



Herders from various parts of the district were seen thronging the site with buffalos and organising the fight.



“Whereas it is reported that some people are going to organize the traditional buffalo fight illegally at different places of Morigaon district which lead to unnecessary pain and suffering of animals,” the order from the district administration stated.



“…And whereas, Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, in 2014 passed an order prohibiting all forms of animal races and fights and thereby directing the Government to prevent infliction of unnecessary pain and suffering to animals; And whereas, there is probability of huge mass gatherings at the sites, where buffalo fighting is organized which may lead to breach of peace and loss of both human and animal life: Therefore. As directed, it is hereby ordered to prohibit all forms of buffalo fights wherever it is organized in any part of the district…”, the order further stated.

The order signed by additional district magistrate further stated that any disobeyance of this order by any group or citizens shall invite prosecution as per rule. This order shall come into force with immediate effect.



Traditional practices clashed with administration prohibition this year. Earlier community fishing in various parts of the state were prohibited by district administration. Traditionally, people every year take part in community fishing at Deepor beel. However, this time police administration complying with requests from Guwahati wildlife division prohibited fishing at the Ramsar site to safeguard the eco system. Things were no different at Kaziranga National Park. People in thousands taking nets and other fishing gears indulged in community fishing in core areas of KNP. However, police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the non-complying crowd.