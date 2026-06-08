Assam: Villagers forced to carry deceased man across river for funeral rites as lack of bridge hampers access

A distressing incident from a remote village in Assam’s Goalpara district has drawn attention to the infrastructural challenges faced by residents in rural areas, after family members and villagers were forced to carry the mortal remains of a deceased man through a river due to the absence of a bridge.

According to local residents, the ambulance transporting the body could not reach the village because there is no bridge across the river separating the area from the nearest road network. As a result, family members and villagers tied the body to a bamboo stretcher and carried it on their shoulders while wading through knee- to waist-deep water to reach the other side.

The ordeal reportedly became more difficult after crossing the river, as the road on the opposite bank was covered in mud, further hindering transportation.

The deceased man’s son, who was grieving the loss of his father, expressed anguish and frustration over the situation. He alleged that despite repeated claims of development, residents of remote villages continue to face severe hardships due to inadequate infrastructure.

He stated that his father had long hoped to see a bridge constructed over the river and dreamed of travelling across it one day. However, that aspiration remained unfulfilled. While recording a video of the incident, the son said he never imagined having to document such circumstances on the day of his father’s death but felt compelled to do so in order to highlight what he described as official neglect and the absence of basic facilities.

The incident has triggered reactions among citizens and observers, many of whom have pointed to the continuing lack of essential infrastructure in several remote parts of the state. The episode has renewed concerns over rural connectivity and access to basic services in border and interior regions, where residents often face significant challenges during medical emergencies, transportation needs and other critical situations.