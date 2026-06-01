Assam: Villagers oppose burial of Gangapur attack accused Roz Ali in village graveyard following police encounter

Residents of Deharkalakuchi village in Assam's Nalbari district have decided not to permit the burial of Roz Ali, the prime accused in the Gangapur attack case, in the village's public graveyard.

According to local sources, the decision was taken jointly by residents of Deharkalakuchi, Roz Ali's native village, along with people from five neighbouring villages. The villagers have also resolved not to participate in the funeral rites of the deceased.

The development comes in the aftermath of a police encounter in Mukalmua in which Roz Ali was reportedly killed by Assam Police. Officials have stated that the encounter took place during an operation linked to the investigation into the Gangapur attack case.

The case had drawn widespread public attention following a violent attack on two youths on Saturday night near Gangapur under the Mukalmua area. The victims, identified as 19-year-old Madhurjya Barman and 18-year-old Mridumudra Deka, were allegedly assaulted while travelling on a scooter.

Madhurjya Barman succumbed to his injuries, while Mridumudra Deka sustained critical injuries and continues to receive medical treatment.

Roz Ali had been identified by investigators as the principal accused in the incident. His death during the police operation has triggered strong reactions in the region, with local residents expressing their opposition to allowing his burial in the community graveyard.

No official statement has yet been issued regarding the final arrangements for the burial. Authorities are monitoring the situation to ensure that law and order is maintained in the area.