Registering a unique protest against the dilapidated road conditions in Assam, disgruntled villagers in Hailakandi district’s Lala town have planted paddy seedlings on the stretch.

The villagers alleged that the road, which is the link between Highway 6 and the major entrance of Lala town, has been neglected by the administration for more than ten years.

With requests apparently falling on deaf ears, the locals have no other option but to show their discontent by planting saplings on the road.

The villagers said the sub-divisional officers had been apprised of their perennial problem many times, but to no avail.

The villagers now staged a protest demanding construction work on the alleged road and lambasted their elected MLA, Jakir Hussain.

"The roads in the area are bumpy and dotted with potholes. Bad road conditions are wreaking havoc among commuters, and accidents occur daily. If the concerned officials do not provide us with written confirmation to build the road, we will ban political campaigning in our area, "a local stated.

Local chapters of the Kisan Mukti Sangram Samiti and Student Mukti Sangram Samiti, joining the protest, further warned that they would resort to agitation if steps were not taken to resolve their issue.