The villagers in Assam's Haflong on October 11 submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the amount for their lands acquired under Axom Mala Project.

The memorandum was submitted to Prime Minister through the Deputy Commissioner of Dima Hasao.

The development comes after the foundation of a 108 km two-way road from Haflong Tiniali to Lower Haflong was laid down by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Notably, under the Axom Mala project hundred of villagers' lands were included.

However, the villagers whose lands were taken for the construction of the road, alleged that there was a big scam in releasing the amount and more than 150 families didn't get the amount for their lands.

''Whose lands were not included in this project got the amount instead of the actual ones.'' alleged villagers.

The villagers further alleged that their land was measured in their absence and some villagers got amounts such as 5 to 6 thousand for their lands.

''If we do not get our competition amount which is our right then we will not allow to touch our lands for this 2-way road under Axom Mala project,'' they added.