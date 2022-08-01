Sanjay Sharma, accused of abetting suicide of animal rights activist Vineet Bagaria, today surrendered in the CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) Court in Dibrugarh, Assam. The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Dibrugarh sent Sanjay Sharma to Jail for judicial custody.

Earlier, two accused -- Baidullah Khan and Nishant Sharma -- were arrested under charges of “abetment of suicide” near Lumding town.

33-year-old animal rights activist Vineet Bagaria’s death by suicide last month created shockwaves in Dibrugarh, where he was a beloved public figure.

Bagaria, who was the co-founder of Animal Welfare People's, recorded an emotional video message wherein he charged tenants of disturbing his family’s peace of mind. Bagaria died by suicide the same day.

In the video, which went viral on social media, Bagaria can be heard saying:

“I am fed up with my life and want to end it. A big reason is the shop on the ground floor and the all the associated drama. Earlier, they were not paying rent and now they are threatening our lives and I am unable to handle the stress any longer.”

Bagaria was a popular public figure in Dibrugarh, where he was noticed for looking after stray dogs during the Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

Soon after news of his death emerged, #JusticeforVineetBagaria started trending on social media, with scores of friends and well-wishers using the platforms to demand a thorough investigation.