Assam: Violence erupts during Hojai eviction drive, Pijush Hazarika accuses Congress of shielding encroachers

An eviction drive at Adarsha Bazar in Hojai turned violent as security forces clashed with residents resisting the operation. The drive, carried out jointly by the Hojai Municipal Board and the district administration, targeted 19 bighas of government land occupied by eight families for several decades.

According to officials, the resistance escalated when residents allegedly pelted stones at police personnel and officials, injuring one constable. In response, security forces resorted to a baton charge to restore order.

Reacting strongly to the incident, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika blamed the Congress for the unrest, accusing the party of nurturing illegal settlers for political gain.

“We have long warned of a well-orchestrated propaganda in Assam. Otherwise, how could illegal encroachers dare to attack police and administration during an eviction drive in Hojai? Even the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court has ruled that encroachment on government land is illegal. Then who emboldens them? The answer is clear: Congress has, for decades, sheltered and encouraged such encroachers. Will they dare to answer now?” Hazarika stated.

Officials clarified that the land in question was allotted to the Hojai Municipal Board in 1963. Municipal Board Chairperson Chaturthi Rani Biswas said the land is vital for upcoming development projects that have been stalled due to illegal occupation.

“We issued notices to the families after the land was officially demarcated on August 7. On humanitarian grounds, we allowed additional time beyond the 48-hour deadline. Since the families did not vacate, eviction was carried out today,” Biswas explained.

Executive Officer Ashim Jyoti Kalita added that the eviction, initially scheduled for August 18–19, was delayed in hopes of voluntary compliance. “When no steps were taken, we had no choice but to proceed with the drive,” he said.

At the site, lawyer Abdul Ahad, representing the affected families, alleged that the residents had been living there for over 40 years and accused the Municipal Board of misusing police power to displace them.