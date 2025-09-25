Assam: Violence erupts outside Zubeen Garg’s manager’s home; Police baton-charge protestors

Tension flared in Guwahati on Thursday as protestors gathered outside the residence of singer Zubeen Garg’s manager, Siddhartha Sharma, demanding his immediate arrest over the artist’s death.

The crowd attempted to force open the main gate of the apartment block where Sharma resides, but heavy police deployment prevented them. The situation escalated when a Special Investigation Team (SIT), escorted by police, arrived at the premises.

As the SIT was leaving, angry protestors hurled stones at police vehicles, blocked their exit, and attacked security personnel at the gate. Police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the mob and ensure safe passage for the vehicles.