Assam opposition slams govt over Karbi Anglong unrest, alleges political conspiracy

Opposition parties in Assam on December 30 alleged that a “political conspiracy” was behind the recent violence between two communities in West Karbi Anglong district, accusing the administration of completely failing to control the situation.

A joint delegation of major opposition parties visited the violence-hit Kheroni area in central Assam, where they met families of the victims and assessed the damage caused during the unrest.

Following the visit, the delegation alleged that the incident was a result of a “divide and rule” policy aimed at creating rifts between hill and plain communities, as well as among different tribes, for vote-bank interests, according to a statement issued by the Assam Congress.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said that after conducting an on-the-spot inquiry, the delegation would meet the Governor on December 31, to submit a memorandum highlighting their findings and demands.

Tensions in West Karbi Anglong have been simmering between the Karbi and Bihari communities over allegations of encroachment on Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the tribal belts by Hindi-speaking settlers.

The situation turned violent in Kheroni, leaving two persons dead, one in police firing and another who was burnt alive inside his house, while over 180 people, including 173 security personnel, were injured.

Saikia alleged that the state government failed to maintain law and order, leading to loss of lives and injuries. He said the opposition would demand compensation as per norms for families of the deceased and injured, along with an inquiry into the losses caused by the violence and adequate relief for those affected.

Criticising the BJP, Saikia said that while the party seeks President’s Rule over minor incidents in West Bengal, it has taken no concrete steps despite serious violence in Assam. He alleged that the government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP-ruled Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council had failed to handle the crisis.

The joint delegation comprised leaders from the Congress, CPI(M), Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, and CPI(ML) Liberation.

The violence followed a 15-day hunger strike by Karbi agitators demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers, mostly from Bihar, from VGR and PGR lands in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. The situation escalated on December 22 after police took three protesters from the agitation site in the early hours, a move later claimed by the administration to be for their hospitalisation.

In view of the deteriorating situation, an Army column, typically comprising 60 to 80 personnel, was deployed and conducted flag marches in the violence-affected areas to restore normalcy.