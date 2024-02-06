A major clash erupted at a village close to the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam's Dhubri district which has left one person dead and more than ten persons injured.

In a violent clash between two parties over a land dispute at Baldiaralga Char near the Indo-Bangladesh border on Tuesday, with one person killed and around ten others were injured.

As per reports, 50-year-old Badsha Sheikh, a resident of the Porar Char area, has been identified as the deceased. On the other hand, two seriously injured persons have been identified as 25-year-year old Mohibul Haque, of Baldiaralga, and 50-year-old Aynal Haque of Porar Char.

A local source reported that there was palpable anger between two groups, as hundreds of individuals from the district's Kalapakani and Porar Char areas arrived to fight over who would inherit a khas land that was approximately 30 bighas of sand dunes in Baldiaralga. Between the two groups, a warlike atmosphere was subsequently generated using sticks and other sharp objects.

More than ten persons were reported hurt in the clash, but Mohibul Haque, a 25-year-old Kalapakani Char resident, and Aynal Haque-year-old of Porar Char resident are believed to be in critically condition following the altercation.

Police has stated that the body of the deceased have been taken by the Fakirganj Police Station. Although the administrative district is part of Dhubri, the police district is in South Salmara Mankachar district. Afterwards, the body will be sent to Dhubri for autopsy.

It should be noted that although the Baldiaralga is presently under the jurisdiction of the South Salmara police station, it is technically a part of the Dhubri district, bordering both the Dhubri and South Salmara Mankachar districts.

It is learnt that the common people living in the char areas often spend their days in fear of such clashes of the local groups over the possession of khas land in these char areas.