A violent altercation broke out at Rajiv Bhawan, the headquarters of the Assam Congress, on the final day for submitting membership lists for the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) state presidential election. The incident escalated into a brutal assault, leading to severe injuries and police intervention.

The victim, Jinsh Bora, a presidential candidate for the NSUI election, was allegedly beaten by two fellow NSUI members, Mithu Ahmed and Prince.





According to reports, Bora was severely assaulted, suffering head injuries, and had to be immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Eyewitnesses suggest that the attack stemmed from discontent over Bora's efforts to sway another candidate's support. At least 50-60 individuals, including NSUI and Youth Congress members, were present at the scene when the incident unfolded.

Following the incident, the Bhangagarh Police detained the accused, and investigations are ongoing. However, there are growing concerns that the NSUI is attempting to suppress details of the incident.