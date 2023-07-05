A violent clash erupted in Shildubi Part-II village in Silchar on the evening of July 5, leaving one person critically injured. Residents reported the incident to the police as they heard gunfire.

Responding to the information, a police team arrived at the scene to investigate the matter further. Witnesses informed the police that a quarrel had broken out among members of a particular group, leading to the commotion.

Two individuals, identified as Haider Hussain (36 years old) and Shamim Ahmed Laskar (19 years old), were apprehended by the vigilant villagers. Haider Hussain sustained critical injuries during the altercation and was subsequently taken for medical examination at SMCH, Silchar. Meanwhile, Shamim Ahmed Laskar was also brought to the police station for further questioning.

During a thorough search, police discovered 12 handmade live ammunition rounds in possession of the apprehended individuals. When questioned about the incident, they claimed to have been assaulted by another gang. However, sources suggest that the dispute arose from disagreements over the distribution of money within their own group.