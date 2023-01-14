When one of our well-known artists receives recognition and awards on a global level, it is always a cause of tremendous pride for the country.

Sunita Khaund Bhuyan, a violinist and human resources specialist, received the "She Inspires Global Culture Champion Award" during an event that recently took place in Bolton, Manchester, United Kingdom.

She received the well-deserved award for her efforts to promote the use of music for creativity, well-being, and leadership.

“This is the eighth year of the She Inspires Awards and only the third year since we went international. Entries have come in from countries like Denmark, India, South Africa, United States of America, UAE, Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Spain, Doha, Germany, and Turkey as well as from across the UK”, Gulnaz Brennan the founder of the platform She Inspires said on the occasion.

“The quality of the nominations has been really outstanding. We had 187 finalists in 17 categories and the job of the judges was particularly difficult. It was heartening to have someone from India receive the award as an agent of change using the arts”, he further added.

At the She Inspires awards event, Bhuyan performed a musical eulogy for HM Queen Elizabeth II in line with the ethos of serving as an Indian ambassador to the globe.

On the day of the late queen's state burial, Bhuyan and her son Ronojit gave a performance in honour of HM the Queen live from the Nehru Centre London on behalf of the Indian High Commission in London.

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