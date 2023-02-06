In a major breakthrough, one accused was been arrested while he was trying to supply suspected drugs in Dhubri district Jail premises on February 6.

The accused has been identified as Moni Sheikh resident of Gauripur under the Dhubri district.



Sheikh went to the district jail on Monday to visit an inmate where he carried containers filled with suspected drugs (brown sugar).

The drugs were supposed to intake by the jail inmates, which is yet to be confirmed.

Jail authorities immediately detain Sheikh on their premises and informed Dhubri Sadar police regarding the matter.

Also Read: Assam: Total 111 sentenced to jail in Dhubri district in connection with child marriage cases

Meanwhile, Dhubri Sadar police reached the district jail and took Moni Sheikh into custody and begins their investigation into the matter.

The police investigation will reveal the drugs were brought inside the jail premises to supply to whom.

On the otherhand, a total of 111 people booked in child marriage cases have been sentenced to jail in Assam’s Dhubri district. A total of 126 people who were arrested in connection with child marriage, were presented before the court on February 4 following which the court sentenced 111 culprits to jail.



As per reports, as many as 2,258 arrests have been made by the police across Assam in connection with child marriage cases.



Initial reports indicate that 15 of the 126 arrested presented before the court by the police were remanded in custody for two days.



In the meantime, the remaining 111 culprits who were arrested in the Dhubri district of Assam on suspicion of being involved in child marriages were given prison sentences.