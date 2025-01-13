Assam vocalist Rajeev Sadia, passed away while undergoing treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH). The beloved singer collapsed on stage during a live performance.

The incident occurred on Sunday (January 13) night at the Phillauri Rohbari Tourism Fair. Rajeev Sadia had just finished performing his first song when he suddenly collapsed in front of a stunned audience. Immediate medical attention was provided, and he was rushed to AMCH for treatment. However, despite efforts by the medical team, he could not be revived.

Doctors confirmed that Rajeev Sadia suffered a heart attack, which led to his untimely death. His passing has cast a pall of gloom over Assam's cultural and music circles, with fans and fellow musicians expressing their grief and condolences across social media platforms.

Rajeev Sadia was celebrated for his soulful voice and contributions to Assamese music. Over the years, he built a strong fan base with his melodious renditions and heartfelt performances. His sudden departure leaves a significant void in the regional music industry.

Prominent artists, cultural organizations, and fans have extended their condolences to Rajeev Sadia's family. Tributes have been pouring in, reflecting the impact he had on Assam's music scene.

The loss of Rajeev Sadia is a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the invaluable role artists play in enriching cultural heritage. His music will continue to resonate in the hearts of his admirers, ensuring that his legacy lives on.