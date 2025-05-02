Voting is underway for the first phase of the panchayat elections in Assam, covering 14 districts, with voters turning up in large numbers early Friday morning. Long queues were reported outside polling stations, reflecting high public engagement in the grassroots democratic process.

The districts voting in this phase include Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi.

The Assam State Election Commission confirmed that necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a peaceful and fair election. Over 1.20 lakh polling personnel have been deployed, and security forces are stationed at each polling booth.

In total, more than 1.80 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes across 25,007 polling stations in two phases. This includes approximately 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters, and 408 individuals registered under the "others" category. The second phase is scheduled for May 7 in the remaining 13 districts. Vote counting will take place on May 11.

Even before polling began, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had already secured a significant early lead. The NDA won 37 Zila Parishad seats unopposed — 35 by the BJP and two by its ally, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). It also claimed 288 Anchalik Panchayat seats unopposed (259 by BJP, 29 by AGP).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed strong confidence in the NDA’s performance. "The NDA has already secured 37 Zila Parishad (35 BJP and 2 AGP) and 288 Anchalik Panchayat (259 BJP and 29 AGP) seats unopposed. This is a massive and unprecedented mandate in Assam's political history. It reflects the immense trust and overwhelming love that the people of Assam have for the NDA and for our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi," Sarma stated on X.

He added, "We are confident that when the final election results are declared, this tally will grow even more impressive. The NDA is all set to sweep the Panchayat elections in Assam."

The elections are being closely watched as a barometer of rural political sentiment in Assam ahead of future state and national polls.