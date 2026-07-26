Assam waives stamp duty on SHG loans up to Rs 10 lakh, approves key policy decisions

The Assam Cabinet on July 25 approved a slew of policy decisions, including a waiver of stamp duty on loans of up to Rs 10 lakh availed by members of self-help groups (SHGs), mandatory registration of several categories of property-related documents, and changes to admission and recruitment rules.

Announcing the decisions after a Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said stamp duty on individual loan documents executed by SHG members under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission will be waived.

The exemption will apply to loans of up to Rs 10 lakh taken for livelihood and enterprise purposes from scheduled commercial banks, regional rural banks, cooperative banks and other financial institutions regulated by the Reserve Bank of India.

The Cabinet also approved compulsory registration of agreements for sale, development agreements, property-related powers of attorney, short-term leases, equitable mortgages, sale certificates, bank guarantees, conveyance through merger and demerger, and partnerships involving immovable property.

Another key decision was the approval of the Assam Ayurvedic Health Services Rules, 2026.

"The service rules shall regulate the recruitment and the service conditions" of Medical Officers (Ayurveda) appointed to the Assam Ayurvedic Health Service under the Health and Family Welfare Department, Sarma said.

The Cabinet also cleared amendments to the Medical Colleges and Dental Colleges of Assam (Regulation of Admission into 1st Year MBBS/BDS Courses) Rules, 2017.

The revised rules will provide one additional reserved MBBS seat each for candidates belonging to the Moran, Matak, Koch Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom and Chutia communities in government medical colleges.

Sarma also announced the reservation of two MBBS seats for domiciled orphan candidates. These seats will be adjusted against the candidates' respective social category quotas.

Another amendment approved by the Cabinet will allow students who are permanent residents of Assam for three generations but completed their schooling outside the state to be eligible for admission under the state quota.

The Cabinet also approved the procurement mechanism for masoor dal and sugar for the period from October 2026 to March 2027. Procurement will be carried out through NAFED, which will float tenders and determine rates based on prevailing open market prices, the chief minister said.