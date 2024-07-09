A heated argument unfolded between BJP leader Pijush Hazarika and the Congress over Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to flood relief camps in Assam.

It all began when Hazarika, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, "I wish to clarify that Mr Rahul Gandhi has not visited any flood relief camp or any flood-affected areas in Assam today. Members of the media are requested to kindly verify WhatsApp forwards, social media information/propaganda before posting."

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Contrary to Hazarika’s claims, Rahul Gandhi visited a flood relief camp at Fulertal in Cachar district earlier on July 8. During his visit, Gandhi expressed solidarity with the flood-affected people of Assam and emphasised his commitment to their welfare as their representative in Parliament.

He called upon the central government to provide swift and comprehensive assistance to the flood-ravaged state.

Highlighting the severe impact of the floods, Gandhi stressed the need for a "comprehensive and compassionate vision" that includes relief, rehabilitation, and compensation. He also advocated for the establishment of a pan-Northeast water management authority to address long-term flood control measures.

In addition, Gandhi extended heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragic death of 8-year-old Avinash, who lost his life in a drain accident in Guwahati.

Congress Hits Back

Reacting to Hazarika’s comments, the Congress party issued a sharp rebuttal and seek clarification for the following questions:

- Why couldn't more than 50 embankments hold up? Are you ready to take responsibility for this fiasco?



- Why, during the last five years, has the Central Government provided a meager Rs 250 crores against a requirement of more than Rs 10,000 crores? Is the state government incompetent?



- Why did Amit Shah call this grave situation a 'flood-like situation'? Was he serious when he suggested digging ponds to control floods?



- Why is PM Narendra Modi so indifferent about Assam, Manipur, and the Northeast as a whole? He has time to meet the cricket team but doesn't have time to visit Assam and Manipur.



- What has the 'Double Engine' government done so far to fix the perennial flood issue?

The grand old party targeted the saffron party, saying, the BJP did "absolutely nothing" to fix the flood issue in the state.

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Assam has been grappling with severe floods, affecting millions of residents across the state. The disaster has brought to light longstanding issues regarding the state’s flood management infrastructure and the need for substantial support from the central government.