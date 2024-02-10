Assam State Trinamool Congress leader Ripun Bora on February 10 stated the importance of the imperative of solidarity among opposition forces in Assam. He delivered a message of unity during a press conference held at Chirang.

In a political situation marked by the departure of Nitish Kumar in Bihar and the Aam Aadmi Party's declaration of contesting alone in three constituencies in Assam, alongside Mamata Banerjee's commitment to independent electoral pursuits in West Bengal, Bora acknowledged the prevailing uncertainty.

"We cannot take these as final unless it takes a final shape in this regard," he said.

Despite potential differences, Bora stressed the necessity for collaboration stating the overarching objective of safeguarding the nation, its Constitution and democracy. "This is a war to save the country, the Constitution, democracy," he said asserting the urgency for opposition parties to rally together in the face of common challenges.

Highlighting the importance of aligning with the popular will, Bora urged parties to set aside disagreements and unite for the greater good.

"The wishes of the people have to be fulfilled by anti-BJP parties. This is the call of the hour," he said echoing the sentiment of many seeking a cohesive opposition front to counter the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.