Following a security breach at Morigaon District Jail where five inmates escaped following a jailbreak, authorities have suspended wardens Tapan Bhuyan and Anup Malakar for alleged negligence that contributed to a daring jailbreak.

The suspension came in response to an investigative report by the Inspector General (IG) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons, which detailed significant security lapses on the night of the escape.

The jailbreak occurred in the early hours of October 11, coinciding with Durga Puja celebrations, when five undertrial prisoners managed to break free from their cells. The inmates, using blankets and bed sheets, scaled the 20-foot walls after dismantling the iron bars, exploiting the festive distraction to stage their escape. The audacious breakout has exposed glaring vulnerabilities in the jail's security arrangements.

The situation took a grim turn when Abdul Rashid, one of the escapees, was found dead in a pond in Lahorighat on October 14. Investigations are ongoing to determine if his death was accidental or involved foul play. Meanwhile, the other four escapees—Saifuddin, Jiarul Islam, Nur Islam, and Mafidul—remain at large, prompting a massive police manhunt.

The incident has triggered a wave of disciplinary measures aimed at rectifying security oversights at the facility. On October 11, Morigaon District Jail Jailer Prasanta Saikia was suspended, while Assistant Jailer Nabadeep Lekharu was transferred to Nagaon Special Jail. In addition, Jail Superintendent Manas Das has been reassigned to Hamren Jail.

The District Commissioner of Morigaon has initiated a magisterial inquiry into the jailbreak, appointing Additional District Magistrate Pallavi Kachary to lead the investigation. Her findings, expected soon, will be crucial in shaping future security reforms to prevent such incidents from recurring.

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