The Ministry of Jal Shakti, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, has conducted the first-ever census of water bodies across India. This census is part of the centrally sponsored scheme "Irrigation Census" and aims to create a comprehensive national database of all water bodies, including natural and man-made water bodies such as ponds, tanks, and lakes. The census collects data on various aspects of water bodies, including their type, condition, encroachment status, use, storage capacity, and more. It covers both rural and urban water bodies, whether in use or not.

The census revealed several major findings in the state of Assam. Out of the 1,72,492 water bodies enumerated in Assam, 98.6 per cent (1,70,112) are located in rural areas, and the remaining 1.4 per cent (2,380) are in urban areas. The majority of water bodies in Assam, 95.3 per cent (1,64,411), are privately owned, while the remaining 4.7 per cent (8,081) are publicly owned. This reflects the dominance of private entities in the ownership of water bodies in the state.

Additionally, 97.4 per cent (1,67,955) of the water bodies in Assam are located in flood-prone areas, and the remaining 2.6 per cent (4,537) are located in tribal areas, naxal-affected areas, and other areas.

Out of all the water bodies in Assam, 98.2 per cent (1,69,352) are in use, while the remaining 1.8 per cent (3,140) are not in use due to various reasons such as drying up, siltation, salinity, and destruction beyond repair. Among the water bodies in use, a major proportion is used for pisciculture, followed by domestic/drinking purposes. In Assam, there are 3,989 natural and 1,68,503 man-made water bodies. Most of the man-made water bodies, 98.6 per cent (1,66,213), are located in rural areas, and the remaining 1.4 per cent (2,290) are located in urban areas.