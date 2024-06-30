Traffic in Guwahati came to a halt as a water pipe burst on the Ganeshguri-Hengrabari link road, causing severe waterlogging. This incident adds to the city’s ongoing infrastructure challenges.

The burst pipe led to extensive waterlogging, disrupting the entire area and inconveniencing commuters. Authorities are actively working to resolve the issue and restore normal traffic flow.

Residents and commuters are advised to use alternative routes until repairs are completed.

This isn't the first time that a water pipe burst in Guwahati. There have been numerous instances when water pipes have burst and led to severe headache both for the residents and commuters alike.

Earlier, heavy traffic snarls were witnessed in Guwahati's Bhangagarh area on February 17 after a water pipeline burst leading to commotion among the residents.

Videos from the area showed water gushing out with full force and flooding the roads. Although no damages were reported, yet officials have not reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Also read: Assam: Traffic affected after water pipeline bursts in Guwahati's Bhangagarh area