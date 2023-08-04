The Water Resources Minister of Assam, Pijush Hazarika, conducted a comprehensive review meeting of the department's progress at the Janata Bhawan on August 4. During the meeting, the minister assessed the departmental work carried out in the past and discussed upcoming projects for the current year.

One of the main focuses of the meeting was the discussion on a scheme aimed at constructing embankments and implementing safety measures. Estimates for the cost of these projects were also deliberated upon. Minister Hazarika emphasized the importance of responsible allocation and utilization of government funds, urging the engineers to refrain from creating unnecessary financial estimates.

In line with the vision for this year, the meeting prioritized the widening of embankments, particularly in areas that recently experienced overflow. Minister Hazarika emphasized that well-planned embankments and sluice gates not only ensure the safety of the regions but also play a crucial role in promoting socio-economic development.

Highlighting past successes, Minister Hazarika pointed out how embankments and sluice gates constructed at Laharighat had protected a significant area from devastating floods, resulting in enhanced agricultural activities in the Morigaon district. The construction of a 9 km-long embankment in Majuli had similarly opened up vast agricultural possibilities.

Emphasizing the importance of completing embankment and sluice gate projects in a systematic manner, Minister Hazarika directed the department to plan for further constructions this year, aiming to boost economic growth in the regions.

Addressing the issue of quality control, Minister Hazarika stressed the need for engineers to uphold high standards in their departmental work. He also urged strict action against contractors found to be negligent in their duties.