Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika today inaugurated the 2.9km dredging work of Kalang river near Nagaon Girls High School. The project, which cost Rs 2.8 crore, aims to improve the flow of water and prevent flooding in the region.

The project involves the excavation of Kalang from Nagaon Girls' College to Khagarijan, and the construction of two embankments for the safety of Nagaon city.

Nagaon Sadar constituency MLA Rupak Sharma and Kamalpur MLA Diganta Kalita were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Pijush Hazarika said, "We will have to make Nagaon town beautiful and it is our duty and responsibility. MLA Rupak Sharma has worked for the development and welfare of Nagaon, and the BJP will continue to work more for the development of Nagaon."

Despite being on Navaratri fasting, Hazarika emphasized that he will not stop working for the development and welfare of the people. He said he got this inspiration from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and "we will have to take forward Assam in the new era of development."

The construction of the embankments for the safety of Nagaon city will also be inaugurated by the Water Resources Minister.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a large number of people, including local leaders and officials. The project is expected to bring significant benefits to the people of Nagaon and the surrounding areas, and contribute to the overall development of the region.