Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika conducted a two-day visit to Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to assess the ongoing work under the Water Resources Department and ensure the flood and erosion control projects were on track. The minister visited several places on the second day, accompanied by BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro and other officials.

At Kokrajhar , Minister Hazarika inspected the work completed by the department to prevent the erosion of the Gaurang river, which posed a threat to the under-construction college. The minister initiated a permanent prevention work about a year and a half ago, including the creation of an artificial stream of the river that diverted it from Mathauri, thereby opening up more land.

From Kokrajhar, the minister laid the foundation stone of the construction of the new embankment and the empowerment scheme of the old embankment, estimated to cost Rs 125.21 crore, under the Central Government's Flood Management and Boundary Area Programme scheme. The project aims to make the region flood-free, and the state government has been releasing around Rs 100 crore annually for flood and erosion control in the BTR region.

During his visit to Chirang district, the minister inspected the progress of the Empowerment and Flood Prevention Project, which received a World Bank fund of around Rs 118 crore, on the banks of the Banki river. The minister directed the district collector to resolve the complexity of the land acquisition process seen in some parts of the work at the earliest.

At the Barpeta district, the minister inspected the ongoing departmental work to prevent erosion of the Banki river near Sri Sri Shankar Madhav Govardhana Satra. Realizing the pace of permanent prevention work being carried out to save the historic satra from erosion had slowed down, Minister Hazarika gave strict instructions to the divisional contractor to complete the work before April 15. The minister assured the local people that the department was doing all possible work to save the satra from erosion and directed the divisional engineer to submit a progress report on the anti-erosion work every seven days.

The minister's visit aimed to ensure the successful implementation of the flood and erosion control projects in the region, where people face the devastating impacts of floods and erosion every year. The Water Resources Department and other officials accompanied the minister to monitor the progress and address any issues that arise.