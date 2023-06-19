Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the devastated areas of Kuptimari and Balidonga in Bhuragaon, Lahrighat, on June 19, as the erosion caused by the mighty Brahmaputra River posed a severe threat to the region. Witnessing the heartbreaking impact of erosion, Minister Hazarika swiftly took charge, announcing immediate preventive measures and promising long-term solutions to protect the affected communities.

During his inspection, Minister Hazarika observed the extensive erosion in Kuptimari and Balidonga, where numerous houses had already succumbed to the relentless force of the river. Expressing his deep concern for the affected residents, he directed the Water Resources Department to take prompt action to address the issue.

To counter the erosion, the department has implemented temporary preventive measures by installing geo bags and porcupines along the vulnerable riverbanks. These measures aim to stabilize the soil and reduce the erosive impact of the Brahmaputra's powerful currents. Recognizing the need for lasting protection, Minister Hazarika has directed department officials to expedite the implementation of permanent solutions at the earliest.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Hazarika shared some promising news for Morigaon district. A significant amount of 250 crore rupees has been sanctioned for the district, signifying the government's commitment to safeguarding the region from future flooding and erosion. The ambitious project is set to commence in December, bringing hope to the residents of Morigaon.

Regarding the embankment, Minister Hazarika assured that while it would be shifted, it would continue to exist, serving as a crucial defense against the river's onslaught. The embankment will undergo expansion towards the north side, effectively doubling its protective capacity. By strengthening this vital infrastructure, the government aims to fortify the region and mitigate the risks posed by the Brahmaputra.

Furthermore, Minister Hazarika highlighted the ongoing construction of an expressway connecting Bayong to Silghat. This major infrastructure project will enhance connectivity and facilitate transportation in the region. In the event of any potential issues along the expressway, the government is committed to providing immediate protection and resolving them promptly.

Minister Hazarika assured the people of Morigaon that their safety and protection from floods remained a top priority. With a resolute determination, he pledged to utilize all available resources and expertise to safeguard the region and mitigate the devastating impact of erosion.