Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on April 28 addressed a review meeting with the Department of Water Resources' chief engineer, senior engineers, and executive engineers at the Assam Water Centre in Basistha, Guwahati. During the meeting, Hazarika gave strict instructions for the advanced deployment of flood and erosion prevention measures in all riverine areas of Assam ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, as well as for close monitoring of the areas most prone to floods and erosion. The minister identified 108 vulnerable spots in Assam and directed preventive activities to begin within the next 15 days.

The review meeting focused on assessing the repair of 41 damaged sites on 26 embankments across Assam, as well as reviewing the ongoing work at several locations and the construction of ring bunds, sluice gates, and other structures.

During the meeting, Hazarika also announced that from May 15 to October, no permanent work of the water resource department would be carried out, only temporary work. This would allow the department to focus on flood protection work, which is crucial for the state of Assam, a flood-prone area. Permanent work will commence in December, and all pending works of permanent work will be stopped from May 15 and will start from December month.

Hazarika expressed his gratitude to all chief engineers and engineers involved in the flood prevention work, and added that no corrupt officials or engineers would be allowed to work on the project. He also announced the suspension of an engineer from Udalguri, who did not attend the review meeting without informing the authorities.

The vulnerable areas identified during the meeting are in Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Chirang, Badarpur, Dhakukhana, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Goalpara, Guwahati East, Guwahati West, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Karimganj, Majuli, Mangaldai, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Palasbari, South Salamara, Sivasagar, and Tamulpur. The repairs for these areas will commence within the next 15 days, and the department will be vigilant in all districts during the monsoon season.