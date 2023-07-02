Another water pipeline burst was reported in Guwahati’s Silpukhuri on July 2.

The water spillage is creating massive trouble for commuters who are moving through the submerged road as water continues to spill out from the pipeline.

Reportedly, water supply had to be shut down to prevent any possible damage. Traffic snarls have been caused by this water spillage though there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries so far, but precautions were being taken.

In May and June of this year itself, the city of Guwahati saw four such incidents of pipe bursts.

In the first case of water pipeline burst which occurred in Kharguli area on May 25, a woman lost her life, and several others were injured.

The forceful gushing water from the burst pipe caused severe damage to around 30 houses and several vehicles in the vicinity.

Sumitra Rabha Das, a resident, tragically lost her life when her house collapsed under the impact of the rushing water. Her two daughters also sustained injuries in the incident.

Also read : Guwahati: Within 24 hours another water pipeline bursts at Hengerabari