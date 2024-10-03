Dhanmani Bhatt, a young man from Gerimari, Mangaldoi was found dead under mysterious circumstances on October 4. The 28-year-old was in the midst of preparations for his wedding when his life came to a sudden and mysterious end in Guwahati.

Dhanmani had traveled to the city on Wednesday, October 3 to personally invite relatives to his upcoming wedding. However, in a shocking discovery later that afternoon, his lifeless body was found lying near the railway tracks close to the Kamakhya Railway Station.

The circumstances surrounding Dhanmani's death remain unclear, and his family, who are devastated by the news, have called the incident a mystery. The once cheerful atmosphere at his home has turned somber as the family struggles to come to terms with the sudden loss.

Dhanmani’s relatives expressed deep anguish and confusion, stating that they are anxiously awaiting the results of the post-mortem, which they believe will reveal the true cause of his untimely demise.

The sudden death of the groom-to-be has left not only his family but also the entire community in shock. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, and the mystery surrounding Dhanmani Bhatt's death continues to baffle those close to him.

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