Assam weighs long-term partnership with Spices Board to strengthen spice sector

The Assam government is exploring a long-term institutional partnership with Spices Board India to expand the state’s spice production, processing and market reach.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and Spices Board India Secretary M S Manivannan, with both sides examining ways to tap the state’s potential in spice cultivation and value addition.

Assam currently has more than 1.08 lakh hectares under spice cultivation, producing over 4.06 lakh metric tonnes of spices in 2024–25. Ginger, turmeric, chilli, black pepper, garlic and coriander are among the major spices grown in the state.

Kota said the government was considering an MoU with the Spices Board to create a sustained framework for technical cooperation, crop and region identification, capacity building, processing, value addition and market development.

The discussions also focused on developing region-specific strategies for selected spices by identifying areas best suited to particular crops and establishing specialised production clusters.

The possibility of cultivating large cardamom in suitable parts of Assam was also examined, taking into account the Northeast’s experience in its production and post-harvest management.

The proposed collaboration aims to strengthen the entire spice value chain rather than focusing solely on production. The government hopes this will improve returns for farmers while creating opportunities for crop diversification, entrepreneurship and high-value agriculture across the state.