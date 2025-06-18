Assam’s Health & Family Welfare and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal conducted a high-level review meeting in Biswanath district, focusing on the effective implementation and last-mile delivery of the state’s flagship welfare schemes. The meeting was attended by senior district officials, MP Ranjeet Dutta, and MLAs Utpal Borah, Diganta Ghatowar, and Pramod Barthakur.

Minister Singhal emphasized that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is committed to ensuring that every eligible citizen—especially those from economically weaker and marginalized backgrounds—reaps the benefits of its welfare and livelihood initiatives. He underscored the critical importance of field-level execution in achieving this vision.

Addressing the officials, Ashok Singhal stressed the importance of maximum beneficiary coverage so that the benefits of these schemes reach every deserving individual, especially those from economically weaker and marginalised backgrounds. He highlighted that the government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is committed to inclusive development and that field-level execution plays a critical role in turning that vision into reality.

The Orunodoi 3.0 scheme, launched in September 2024, is considered Assam’s biggest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programme. It provides Rs 1,250 per month directly into the bank accounts of over 37.2 lakh women from low-income households. This amount is intended to help with food, nutrition and healthcare expenses. Compared to earlier phases, the financial support has been increased and the beneficiary base significantly expanded.

Women aged 16 to 59 years from families earning less than Rs 2 lakh annually are eligible. Priority is also given to widows, unmarried women, persons with disabilities, and transgender persons. The scheme is closely linked to the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and ensures free food grains and health benefits through Ayushman Bharat.

A unique feature of Orunodoi 3.0 is its transparent selection process, carried out by district-level monitoring committees and local governing bodies. Beneficiaries can easily track their status online, making the scheme accessible and reducing any scope for corruption.

Another important scheme discussed was Eti Koli Duti Paat, a one-time financial assistance programme of Rs 5,000 for both permanent and temporary tea garden workers. Scheduled for rollout on August 15, 2025, this initiative marks the 200th year of Assam’s tea industry.

The government has directed all District Commissioners to complete the verification of workers by August 10, including checking Aadhaar-linked bank accounts and work status, to ensure timely payments. Assam contributes around 700 million kg of tea annually, making tea garden workers vital contributors to the state’s economy.

The Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan, launched in September 2023, is aimed at encouraging self-employment among Assam’s youth. The scheme offers Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to eligible young people based on their qualifications. Half the amount is a government subsidy and the rest is an interest-free loan payable over five years.

The initiative focuses on helping unemployed youth set up micro-enterprises in agriculture, poultry, dairy, and service sectors. The scheme also includes skill training, market support, and mentorship, making it a holistic entrepreneurship programme. So far, over 25,000 youth have received their first installment of Rs 75,000, with a total disbursement of Rs 510 crore in the first phase alone.

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), also called the Lakhpati Baideo Scheme, is specially designed for rural women in Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The goal is to help these women become micro-entrepreneurs and earn at least Rs 1 lakh annually.

The scheme provides an initial Rs 10,000 as seed capital, followed by Rs 25,000 in the second phase, combining a government grant and a bank loan. More than 39 lakh SHG women are expected to benefit from this scheme. The government has also provided 145 business models to help women choose the right ventures.

During the review meeting, Minister Singhal urged officials to monitor progress closely, identify implementation gaps, and ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out. He praised the district administration for their dedication but also reminded them that timely and efficient delivery is key to the success of such large-scale initiatives.