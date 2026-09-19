Assam, West Bengal governments should work together to protect Madhupur Satra: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, September 19, said the Assam and West Bengal governments should work together to protect and preserve the historic Madhupur Satra in Cooch Behar.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Zubeen Divas in Guwahati, Sarma said the Assam government would seek cooperation from the West Bengal government to safeguard the satra, which is associated with Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev’s legacy.

Sarma said the government would request West Bengal to provide land for the development of the site. If land is made available, the Assam government would seek to develop Madhupur Satra as a larger project, he said.

“If they give us land, it will help us make it a big project. If not, whatever land is available, we will try to develop it there and safeguard it,” Sarma said.

Referring to the preservation of Batradava Than, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev in Assam’s Nagaon district, the chief minister said similar efforts could be undertaken to protect Madhupur Satra.

He said the objective was to preserve the legacy of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and ensure that the historic site remains protected.

Sarma is scheduled to visit Madhupur Satra later on Saturday, September 19.

Earlier on Saturday, September 19, Sarma participated in a blood donation drive at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati’s Basistha to mark the first death anniversary of singer Zubeen Garg.