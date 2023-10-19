Dhubri Police have managed to apprehend two audacious robbers hailing from the neighboring state of West Bengal. The successful arrests took place on October 19.

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Ashok Gowala, aged 35 and son of the late Atar Gowala, and Sujit Gowala, aged 51 and son of the late Modan Gowala. Both hail from the community of Fatapukur Jangipara in Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal. The arrest of these individuals brings to light a growing issue of criminal activities in this region, particularly in relation to robbery.

The crime that led to the arrests occurred on August 28 within the premises of the Dhubri Bar Association building. This strategic location, situated opposite the Dhubri Court, played host to the audacious heist. The victim, Mizanur Rahman, a local resident from Paglahat in Dhubri District, had been targeted by the robbers while he was attending to business at the Dhubri Bar Association's office.

Rahman, in possession of a bag containing a substantial sum of 10 lakhs, intended for an advance payment related to a land sale deed, found himself at the wrong place at the wrong time. The robbery unfolded as he was engrossed in the execution of a seemingly routine task.

Following the incident, Rahman took the initiative to file a First Information Report (FIR) with the Dhubri police station, kickstarting a thorough investigation into the robbery.