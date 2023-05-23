On Monday night, the Bagribari police detained a truck that was unlawfully transporting tobacco leaves while also hauling iron supplies for the irrigation department in Assam.

Partha Pratim Duarah, a sub-divisional police officer, conducted a naka check on National Highway 17 at around midnight based on particular intelligence information. The squad discreetly seized a truck that was filled with tobacco leaves and other government property.

The truck was transporting supplies for the Jogighopa Irrigation Department, where 40 jute sacks containing tobacco leaves were dumped.

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The WB-59C-8451-registered truck was travelling from Murshidabad in West Bengal to Jogighopa in Assam, where it was intended to unload.

A nexus has been involved in this practice for a while; frequently, vehicles are seized in this area for carrying tobacco leaves illegally.

The seized truck has been kept by the police on the grounds of Bagribari police station under Kokrajhar district, and the investigation has started.

It may be recalled that earlier, many times, such illegal activities were busted by the police between Chagolia and Bogribari.